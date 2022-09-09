UPDATE: Jerome County declares emergency after fire grows to 30,000 acres

EDEN — Jerome County commissioners have declared a state of emergency in the wake of a wildfire that has consumed an estimated 30,000 acres and is threatening structures and livestock.

The Eden 2 Fire started Thursday afternoon 3 miles north of Eden and is burning mostly on Bureau of Land Management ground.

The emergency declaration allows for the county to request assistance from the state, as the county determines property losses.

Tanya Stitt, director of Jerome County Office of Emergency Management, said the fire has killed livestock, although is unsure of the number. Two structures have burned, one being a camper that was being occupied.

Death of livestock is a concern as the fire spreads to the outer area of Eden, Hazelton and into Minidoka County, Stitt said.

County commissioners, in conjunction with the Jerome County Office of Emergency Management, are asking for affected residents to report losses to the Emergency Management Office.

Engine crews, with the help of bulldozers and aircraft, are building containment lines on the south and west flanks. While weather conditions are expected to improve Friday, gusty winds and low relative humidity are still a concern, the BLM said in an email.

The containment date has been set for 8 p.m. Saturday. The fire was determined to be caused by faulty equipment.

West End Rural Fire Department, one dozer, six BLM engines, one Sawtooth National Forest engine and multiple aircraft are fighting the blaze, the agency said.

Crews have conducted several backburns along the north flank of the fire to stop progress toward the Kimama Desert.

Property losses can be reported to Tanya Stitt, director of Jerome County Office of Emergency Management. Submit information by email, phone, or mail. The office number is 208-644-2706, email: tstitt@co.jerome.id.us, or send mail to Office of Emergency Management, 300 N. Lincoln Ave. Jerome, ID 83338. When possible, include pictures of damages incurred by the fire.

Office hours are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please leave a message with contact information.

Sheep Fire slows progress

The Sheep Fire north of Wendell was stopped Thursday night and crews will continue to work with dozers and aircraft to improve containment lines and mop up hot spots, the BLM said.

The fire is estimated at 12,000 acres, and containment is estimated for 8 p.m. Friday.

Investigators are still asking for the public’s help to identify how the fire ignited.