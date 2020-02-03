HEYBURN — Interstate 84 was closed Monday morning between Interstate 86 and the Utah border because of snow, the Idaho Transportation Department said.
The interstate was closed for most of the morning but was open again by early afternoon.
The eastern Magic Valley will remain under a winter weather advisory until 8 p.m., the National Weather Service said.
Snow accumulations between 1 and 4 inches are expected with higher amounts in some areas and wind gusts as high as 45 mph, the service said.
A winter weather advisory for the western part of the Magic Valley, including Twin Falls and Jerome, was scheduled to end at 10 a.m., the service said.
