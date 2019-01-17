Try 1 month for 99¢

JEROME — A single-vehicle rollover sent three people to the hospital Tuesday morning on Interstate 84 near Jerome.

Idaho State Police responded to the crash at 9:06 a.m. at milepost 168 westbound I-84. The agency was assisted by Jerome County Sheriff’s Office, Jerome County Fire Department and Jerome County EMS, ISP said in a statement late Wednesday.

Jason Dandois, 28, of Twin Falls was driving west on I-84 in a 2000 Ford Explorer. Also in the vehicle were passengers Patricia Hermann, 30, of Twin Falls and Rusty Davis, 23, of Jerome. The Ford went off the right shoulder and rolled until it came to rest on the north side of the frontage road, ISP said.

All three were taken by ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center. None of them were wearing seat belts.

As of 1:24 p.m. Thursday, Davis was in "good" condition at the hospital, but the others had been treated and released.

ISP is investigating the crash.

