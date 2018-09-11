Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Hagerman crash
Buy Now

A crash is pictured Tuesday on U.S. 30 near Hagerman. 

 PHOTO COURTESY OF IDAHO STATE POLICE

HAGERMAN — A Nampa woman was injured Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 30 near Hagerman.

Idaho State Police investigated the crash at 7:14 a.m. on U.S. 30 west at milepost 186.7 in Twin Falls County, ISP said in a statement.

Christina J. O'Conner of San Francisco, Calif., was driving east in a 2018 Freightliner tour bus transporting passengers. O'Conner used a turnout in the road to turn the vehicle around to drive west.

Teresa Watson of Nampa was driving west in a 1993 Peterbilt semi-truck and was struck by O'Conner's vehicle. O'Conner was wearing a seatbelt, but Watson was not.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watson was transported by ground ambulance to St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. She wasn't listed as a patient, as of 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The westbound and eastbound lanes were blocked for five hours.

0
1
0
2
0

Tags

Load comments