HAGERMAN — A Nampa woman was injured Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 30 near Hagerman.
Idaho State Police investigated the crash at 7:14 a.m. on U.S. 30 west at milepost 186.7 in Twin Falls County, ISP said in a statement.
Christina J. O'Conner of San Francisco, Calif., was driving east in a 2018 Freightliner tour bus transporting passengers. O'Conner used a turnout in the road to turn the vehicle around to drive west.
Teresa Watson of Nampa was driving west in a 1993 Peterbilt semi-truck and was struck by O'Conner's vehicle. O'Conner was wearing a seatbelt, but Watson was not.
Watson was transported by ground ambulance to St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. She wasn't listed as a patient, as of 2 p.m. Tuesday.
The westbound and eastbound lanes were blocked for five hours.
