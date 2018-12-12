COTTEREL — Three people were injured Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 84 in Cassia County, Idaho State Police said.
The 7:49 a.m. crash blocked both eastbound lanes at mile 227.5, about five miles south of Interstate 86.
One of the lanes reopened at 9:19 a.m. and the other at 10:24 a.m., ISP said.
James T. Sullivan, 63, of Amarillo, Texas, was driving west in a 2014 Freightliner semitruck. Barry W. Piper, 59, of Athens, Ala., was driving east in a 2010 Kenworth semi. Sullivan's vehicle veered off the left shoulder, crossed the median, jackknifed in the eastbound lanes and collided with Piper's vehicle, ISP said in a statement.
Piper, his passenger Holly Hart, 56, of Illinois, and Sullivan's passenger, Louise J. Sullivan, 56, of Amarillo, Texas, were taken by ambulance to Cassia Regional Hospital in Burley.
Piper was listed in good condition, as of 2 p.m. Wednesday. Sullivan was treated and released. A Cassia Regional Hospital spokeswoman didn’t have information about Hart.
Both drivers were wearing seatbelts. Both passengers weren’t wearing seatbelts.
