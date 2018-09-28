EDEN — An Idaho Falls woman was taken to the hospital after a crash on Idaho Highway 50 at Interstate 84, Idaho State Police said Friday evening.
Amanda Hall, 46, was going east at 5:26 p.m. on Highway 50 in a 2018 Subaru Crosstek when she attempted to make a left turn onto westbound I-84 and got in the path of a 1997 Ford potato hauler being driven by Jerry Andreasen, 68, of Hazleton, ISP said in a statement.
The potato hauler hit the Subaru on the passenger side.
Hall was taken by ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center, ISP said. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.
Idaho 50 was closed over I-84 for about an hour and 15 minutes, ISP said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.