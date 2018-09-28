Subscribe for 33¢ / day
EDEN — An Idaho Falls woman was taken to the hospital after a crash on Idaho Highway 50 at Interstate 84, Idaho State Police said Friday evening.

Amanda Hall, 46, was going east at 5:26 p.m. on Highway 50 in a 2018 Subaru Crosstek when she attempted to make a left turn onto westbound I-84 and got in the path of a 1997 Ford potato hauler being driven by Jerry Andreasen, 68, of Hazleton, ISP said in a statement. 

The potato hauler hit the Subaru on the passenger side.

Hall was taken by ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center, ISP said. Both drivers were wearing seat belts. 

Idaho 50 was closed over I-84 for about an hour and 15 minutes, ISP said.

