DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS PHOTO ILLUSTRATION

HAZELTON — Both eastbound lanes of I-84 are now open following a crash Wednesday afternoon.

Idaho State Police said at 1:30 p.m. that one lane of I-84 was blocked. By 3 p.m., the lane was open, but the Frontage Road on the south side of I84 remained closed.

The crash happened at mile marker 194 east of Hazelton, ISP said. 

