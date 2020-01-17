{{featured_button_text}}

UPDATE: The Idaho Transportation Department has closed Interstate 84 between milepost 222 in Cassia County and milepost 269 in Oneida County.

ITD also closed Idaho Highway 81 from milepost 0 to 14 in Cassia County and Idaho Highway 77 from mileposts 8 to 15 in Cassia County, but those roads were open again at about 2:30 p.m.

BURLEY — Police are investigating multiple crashes on Interstate 84 between milepost 227 and 233, east of town.

Idaho State Police said in a statement that roads are slick, and blowing snow has caused reduced visibility.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
1
0
4
0

Tags

Load comments