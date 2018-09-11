Subscribe for 33¢ / day

TWIN FALLS — Police are investigating a hit-and-run in front of Lincoln Elementary School.

A Twin Falls Police dispatcher said the crash involved a vehicle and a pedestrian. Emergency vehicles were seen along Addison Avenue Tuesday morning with a small group of people standing outside the playground fence.

Dispatchers would not say whether anyone was injured.

Twin Falls School District spokeswoman Eva Craner said no school employees or schoolchildren were involved, and the crash scene shouldn't affect buses or people getting in or out of the school. A post had been knocked down in the teacher's parking lot and would need to be removed.

Check back for updates at magicvalley.com.

