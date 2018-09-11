TWIN FALLS — Police are investigating a hit-and-run in front of Lincoln Elementary School.
A Twin Falls Police dispatcher said the crash involved a vehicle and a pedestrian. Emergency vehicles were seen along Addison Avenue Tuesday morning with a small group of people standing outside the playground fence.
Dispatchers would not say whether anyone was injured.
Twin Falls School District spokeswoman Eva Craner said no school employees or schoolchildren were involved, and the crash scene shouldn't affect buses or people getting in or out of the school. A post had been knocked down in the teacher's parking lot and would need to be removed.
Check back for updates at magicvalley.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.