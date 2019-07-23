10:05 a.m. UPDATE: Idaho Highway 75 is closed north of Shoshone.
TWIN FALLS — Ground and air resources have been ordered by the Bureau of Land Management to battle a number of fires in the Twin Falls District.
A brush fire has been reported in Blaine County, as well.
That fire is on Idaho Highway 75 from mile markers 73 to 86, between U.S. Highway 26 and Old Highway 93, 11 miles north of Shoshone. A post on the Blaine County Sheriff's Facebook page warns drivers that visibility is reduced in the area.
Highway 75 is closing North of Shoshone for wild land fire suppression operations! Please avoid the area! Slow down! Watch for fire fighters and equipment on roadways! #BLMTFDFire— Bureau of Land Management Idaho Fire (@BLMIdahoFire) July 23, 2019
Lightning is suspected as a the cause of the four fires being handled by the BLM.
The Hot Springs Fire is near the Bruneau Canyon, about 25 miles north of Murphy Hot Springs. With an estimated 11,300 acres burned, the brush and grass fire is not expected to be contained until 8 p.m. Tuesday, with full control projected for 8 p.m. on Thursday.
Multiple ground units have responded to the fire, along with aircraft. No structures are in danger at this time, according to a BLM statement.
The Notch Butte Fire is south of Shoshone, approximately a half mile east of Notch Butte. The BLM hopes to get the 2,000 acre grass fire completely under control by noon Wednesday. Jerome Rural Fire Department and other units are responding, with no structures presently threatened.
The 400 acre Lava Fire is burning approximately three miles northeast of Shoshone, with no estimates for containment announced as of Tuesday morning. The grass and brush fire is being fought by multiple ground units and aircraft. The structures located in the area are not threatened at this time.
Three miles west of Hagerman, the Fossil Fire has burned 40 acres near the Hagerman Fossil Beds National Monument. Control of the fire is expected by 6 p.m. Wednesday. Ground units from Saylor Creek, King Hill and Gooding are working with aircraft on containment.
A red flag warning is in affect for the area due to the likelihood of scattered thunderstorms, lightning and high winds.
