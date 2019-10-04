TWIN FALLS — It would be impressive if a child fundraised $1,000 a year for a good cause. But one 10-year-old Twin Falls boy raised more than $17,000 this year alone.
Brayden Thorne spent time all summer raising money for Make-A-Wish Idaho to help grant wishes of children with critical illnesses.
Brayden, a fourth-grade student at Xavier Charter School, was born with kidney disease. The experience inspired him to raise the money, he said.
“I know how it feels to be one of the kids,” he said. “I just like making people be happy.”
Brayden will have a chance Saturday to see the people his donations have helped. The Walk For Wishes fundraiser Saturday will celebrate wishes already granted and collect money for future wishes.
He said several area businesses helped him raise $17,515 by Friday evening.
Brayden is the top individual donor for Walk For Wishes, which has raised a total of $63,812.
It’s good to see kids helping others, said Sergio Larios, owner of The Spot tattoo parlor and one of the people who donated at Thorne’s urging.
“I believe strongly in helping people out when they don’t have access to that help,” Larios said. “A lot of people in this world are trying to do good, and those are the stories we need to focus on.”
Registration for Walk For Wishes starts at 9 a.m. at the Visitor’s Center in Twin Falls. The walk starts at 10 a.m.
Editor's note: Story updated Friday to include Brayden's new fundraised total.
