UPDATE: Fourth coronavirus case confirmed in Blaine County, 9 total in Idaho

The other new case Tuesday is a Brigham Young University-Idaho student in Madison county. The patient, who is in his 20s, recently traveled out of state and did not require hospitalization.

The South Central Public Health District said its epidemiology team has been working around the clock to identify any people who may have been exposed to COVID-19 by the first three Blaine County confirmed cases and monitor them for symptoms.

“So far none of the people exposed to the virus by our first three cases have shown symptoms or tested positive for COVID-19,” said Logan Hudson, the health district’s Family and Children’s Health Division administrator. “But we need people to vigilant. If you are sick it’s a good idea to self-isolate until you are healthy again. If you are showing symptoms of this coronavirus call your doctor and ask if you should be evaluated for a test.”

South Central Public Health District is now running two hotlines for information about COVID-19. One in English at 208-737-1138, and one in Spanish, at 208-737-5965. These hotlines are open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.