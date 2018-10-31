BURLEY — A multiple-vehicle crash sent four people to Idaho hospitals Tuesday afternoon east of Burley.
Idaho State Police investigated the crash just before 3 p.m. on westbound Interstate 84 near the junction with Interstate 86. The crash included a truck and two semis, blocking eastbound and westbound lanes for two-and-a-half hours.
John Greigg, 31, of Sonoma, Calif., was driving a 2018 Ford F250 eastbound on I-84 near milepost 221.5. Kolton King, 49, of Layton, Utah, was driving westbound on I-84 in a 2017 Freightliner commercial vehicle pulling two trailers. Greigg attempted to make a U-turn from the eastbound lane of travel to the westbound lane of travel in a two-lane construction zone. His pickup was struck by King’s Freightliner, sending the Ford off the interstate onto the westbound shoulder.
The Freightliner and one trailer rolled and also came to rest on the westbound shoulder. The second trailer King was towing came unhooked and entered the eastbound lane of travel, striking a 2018 Petebilt commercial vehicle, driven by Rodney Parshall, 49, of Park Hill, Mo. The second trailer then overturned, blocking both eastbound and westbound lanes. The Peterbilt came to rest on the right shoulder.
Greigg was flown to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. King, Parshall, and his passenger Samantha Parshall, 46, also of Park Hill, were driven by ambulance to Cassia Regional Hospital in Burley.
As of Wednesday morning, King had been treated and released. The conditions of the other three people were unknown.
The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
Traffic is backed up for miles and miles due to this crash. Two semis laying on their sides.
