TWIN FALLS – A fluid that was discovered spilled on Pole Line Road near the intersection of Canyon Crest Drive on Saturday night was determined to be non-hazardous. It still took crews hours to clean up the mess, however.
Ron Aguirre, battalion chief of the Twin Falls Fire Department, said that crews were on the scene from 6:15 p.m. Saturday until 3:30 a.m. Sunday. He was unsure of the amount of fluid that was spilled, but “it was enough to cover the road.”
When it was first reported at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, officials from the Twin Falls Fire Department decided to exercise caution and called for a hazardous material team to assist, a statement from the city said.
The city street department helped with the clean-up by pouring sand on the spill and having street cleaners sweep it up. Westbound lanes were closed during the clean-up process.
Aguirre said it hasn’t been determined exactly what the fluid was, but it was not oil-based. The fluid caused a “shiny hue” on the road, he said.
Anyone with information about the spill or what the fluid might be is asked to call the city's communication center at 208-735-4357.
