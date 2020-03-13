UPDATE: First Idaho coronavirus case from Ada County

UPDATE: State officials said the first case of COVID-19, the illness caused from the coronavirus, was in Ada County.

The patient contracted the disease at a conference in New York City. Officials said the risk of exposure in Idaho remains low.

The woman, who is in her 50s, is self-isolated in her home.

BOISE — The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare says Governor Brad Little will announce Idaho’s first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus at 5 p.m. today in the governor’s ceremonial office on the second floor of the Idaho Statehouse.

