UPDATE: First Idaho coronavirus case from Ada County

2 comments
UPDATE: State officials said the first case of COVID-19, the illness caused from the coronavirus, was in Ada County.

The patient contracted the disease at a conference in New York City. Officials said the risk of exposure in Idaho remains low.

The woman, who is in her 50s, is self-isolated in her home.

Check back for updates. Original story below:

BOISE — The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare says Governor Brad Little will announce Idaho’s first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus at 5 p.m. today in the governor’s ceremonial office on the second floor of the Idaho Statehouse.

Return to Magicvalley.com for more on this story.

Race events still scheduled

Events include the Falls2Falls Run/Walk on April 18, Spirit of Magic Valley half marathon, 10K, 5K and kids run on May 9, and Cycle Magic Valley on May 16.

Twin Falls city events still on

TWIN FALLS — City officials said no special events the city is involved with have been canceled and City Hall remains open as of Thursday afternoon.

The new coronavirus can live in the air for several hours and on some surfaces for as long as two to three days, tests by U.S. government and other scientists have found.

