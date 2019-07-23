TWIN FALLS — The Bureau of Land Management spent Tuesday fighting six fires in south-central Idaho. All are believed to be caused by lightning and while none are threatening structures at the moment, combined they have burned thousands of acres since the weekend.
The Lava fire northeast of Shoshone also closed Idaho Highway 75 for about two hours Tuesday morning and smoke in the area continues to limit visibility, the Idaho Transportation Department said Tuesday evening.
Crews fought the fires Tuesday while a red flag warning was in effect for the region, with critical fire weather conditions including a chance of thunderstorms, which could start more fires, the National Weather Service said.
Here is the latest update from the BLM on the fires in the Twin Falls District, as of 8 p.m. Tuesday:
Hot Springs Fire
The 11,300-acre fire is burning about 25 miles north of Murphy Hot Springs, near the Bruneau Canyon. Officials expected to have the fire contained at 8 p.m. Tuesday and under control by 8 p.m. Wednesday. Two overhead units, seven BLM engines, a dozer, a water tender and a camp crew are fighting the smoldering brush and grass fire.
Notch Butte Fire
The 4,952-acre fire is burning about a half-mile east of Notch Butte, south of Shoshone. The fire was contained at 4 p.m. Tuesday and should be under control by noon Wednesday. Two BLM engines and an overhead unit are fighting the smoldering grass fire.
Fossil Fire
The 55-acre fire is burning about 3 miles west of Hagerman, near the Hagerman Fossil Beds National Monument. Crews had the fire contained at 6 p.m. Tuesday and expect it will be under control by 6 p.m. Wednesday. One BLM engine and a hand crew are fighting the grass and brush fire.
Lava Fire
Officials do not have a containment or control estimate for the 1,300-acre fire burning about 3 miles northeast of Shoshone. There are two hotshot crews, two engines, a water tender, a dozer and four overhead units fighting the smoldering and creeping grass and brush fire. There are structures in the area, but as of 8 p.m. Tuesday, none were immediately threatened, the BLM said.
Lookout Point Fire
The 2,000-acre fire about 20 miles northwest of Murphy Hot Springs, near Bruneau Canyon, does not have a containment or control estimate. The Three Creek Rural Fire Protection Association, one dozer and seven smokejumpers are fighting the smoldering and running grass and brush fire.
Waters Fire
The 250-acre fire is about 7 miles northwest of Richfield. It has no containment or control estimate. One engine and a hand crew are fighting the smoldering and running grass and brush fire.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.