UPDATE: Firefighters hold blaze at 25 acres on BLM ground near Devils Corral

TWIN FALLS — Bureau of Land Management fire crews quickly took charge of a wildfire Sunday north of the Snake River Canyon.
The blaze burned about 25 acres of BLM ground 5 miles northeast of Twin Falls, spokesperson Kelsey Brizendine told the Times-News.
Four engines, one water tender, one fire investigator and one fire manager responded at about 4 p.m., Brizendine said.
The fire, called Corral 2, burned ground between Interstate 84 and the canyon rim, she said. The blaze was contained by 7 p.m. and expected to be controlled by 10 a.m. Monday.
Multiple agencies are responding to an estimated 5,000-acre-fire five miles west of Eden.