UPDATE: Firefighters battle wind but rain helps in wildfire start near Oakley

OAKLEY — A lightning-caused fire that started about 10 miles south of Oakley that was estimated at 12 miles and running Wednesday afternoon expanded to 200 acres by the evening.

The fire is on a ridge burning grass, brush, pinyon and juniper trees, the Bureau of Land Management Idaho fire said on its Facebook page.

"Crews are having to work against difficult access and winds," the agency said. "There are structures in the area but they are not immediately threatened."

Resources on scene the scene include the Oakley Rural Fire Department, seven engines, one dozer, an air attack, four single engine air tankers and an investigator.

"The dozer is making significant headway on containment by creating a line around the head of the fire," the agency said.

Slight rain showers were helping to slow fire activity.

Estimated containment was estimated at 8 p.m. Wednesday, and crews estimate they will have the fire under control by 8 p.m. Thursday.

