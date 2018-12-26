GOODING — A Gooding home was destroyed Wednesday after a fire broke out inside.
The fire was reported at 10 a.m. at 1705 Highway 46. The home is a total loss, Gooding Fire Chief Brandon Covey said, and the American Red Cross is assisting the resident who lived there.
The fire started in the area around the furnace and no-one was home at the time, Covey said.
Firefighters were on scene for about three hours and the incident is still under investigation. Gooding firefighters were assisted by firefighters from Wendell, Bliss and Shoshone.
