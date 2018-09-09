Subscribe for 33¢ / day

TWIN FALLS — A fire caused major damage to a downtown restaurant late Sunday night.

Firefighters were called to Guppies Hot Rod Grille, 110 Main Ave. W., at 9:54 p.m. and were able to contain the blaze by about 10:40 p.m. city spokesman Joshua Palmer said. 

Guppies Fire
Firefighters respond to a blaze Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Guppies Hot Rod Grille in Twin Falls.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

Crews remained at the scene well past midnight cleaning up and making sure the fire didn't return. 

Officials believe the fire was contained to the building that houses Guppies, but firefighters were checking the neighboring buildings and were not certain of the extent of the damage or the source of the fire as of 12:30 a.m. Monday, Palmer said. 

A large crowd gathered to watch the fire, which closed at least four blocks of Main Avenue.

Twin Falls, Jerome, Filer and Rock Creek fire departments all responded to the fire, along with Magic Valley Paramedics.

Guppies, which has been in the location since opening in December 2014, posted on Facebook that everyone was safe. Palmer said the businesses owners plan to hold a fundraiser to help pay for the damages.

