FAIRFIELD — The Bureau of Land Management expected a brush fire near Fairfield to be contained Wednesday evening.

The fire was reported at 4 p.m. Tuesday about 6 miles northeast of Fairfield, near Deer Creek Road and Wilson Road, Twin Falls district BLM spokeswoman Kelsey Brizendine said. Fire officials mapped the fire at 440 acres Wednesday afternoon.

The fire burned actively the first night and continued patterns of running and smoldering earlier the next day, Brizendine said. But behavior had calmed down later on Wednesday.

"Everything is just really really dry," she said. "Fire really likes to move uphill, so that definitely doesn't help things." 

The Piney Fire is burning on county and BLM land in grass, brush and timber. Structures in the vicinity were not immediately threatened, Brizendine said. The BLM expects to have the fire controlled by 8 p.m. Thursday.

The fire investigator is still determining what caused the blaze. The Twin Falls District of the BLM received assistance from the Sawtooth National Forest and the Fairfield Rural Fire Department, and ordered additional aircraft on Wednesday.

