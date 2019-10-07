{{featured_button_text}}
WENDELL — A crash on Interstate 84 killed one person and closed the eastbound lanes for several hours Monday morning.

The crash near milepost 156 was reported at about 10:45 a.m., the Idaho Transportation Department said. The lanes were closed between the Wendell exits.

As of 2:45 p.m., no final statement had been issued by the Idaho State Police, but it was announced that the incident involved one vehicle and a fatality.

