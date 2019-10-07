{{featured_button_text}}
WENDELL — A crash on Interstate 84 killed a Twin Falls man and closed the eastbound lanes between the Wendell exits for an hour Monday morning.

Sheldon Stultz, 39, was driving west on the interstate when his 1981 Ford F150 pickup drove off the roadway and rolled into the median at about 10:45 a.m. near milepost 157, Idaho State Police said. 

Stultz, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the truck and died at the scene, ISP said. 

His next of kin has been notified, ISP said. 

