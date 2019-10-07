WENDELL — A crash on Interstate 84 killed a Twin Falls man and closed the eastbound lanes between the Wendell exits for an hour Monday morning.
Sheldon Stultz, 39, was driving west on the interstate when his 1981 Ford F150 pickup drove off the roadway and rolled into the median at about 10:45 a.m. near milepost 157, Idaho State Police said.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Stultz, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the truck and died at the scene, ISP said.
His next of kin has been notified, ISP said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.