JEROME COUNTY — A man and a missing woman from Washington led law enforcement agencies on a pursuit that ended in a standoff Monday in Jerome County. Both were eventually booked on charges at the Jerome County Jail.
Idaho State Police troopers made a traffic stop at 11:32 a.m. for a U-haul driver that was making unsafe lane changes and speeding, Idaho State Police District 4 Capt. David Neth said. The vehicle was pulled over at a parking lot off of exit 168 of Interstate 84 in Jerome.
In the vehicle were driver Justin Alonzo Watkins, 39, and passenger Patrice Lenay Simon, 38, of Washington. After troopers ran the information for the driver and passenger through dispatch, they learned that Simon had been reported missing in Washington state.
“Not knowing if we had a kidnapping situation ... as we started to investigate, the guy started getting extremely nervous and he jumped into the U-Haul,” Neth said. “… We didn’t know exactly what was going on at the time.”
As the chase began, other law enforcement agencies were called in to assist, including the Jerome Police Department, Jerome County Sheriff’s Office and Shoshone Police Department.
The Shoshone Police Department got involved in the pursuit around 11:50 a.m., the department reported in a press release on its Facebook page. The driver of a U-Haul was headed toward Lincoln County, with speeds ranging between 35 and 90 mph. The driver was also swerving all over the roadway, the department said. Shoshone Police Department joined the pursuit on 7 Mile Road.
“The suspect swerved at Chief Smith in what appeared to be an attempt to ram him,” the post stated. “The suspect then turned northbound onto U.S. Highway 93 from 7 mile road, where he continued in his erratic driving behavior.”
The U-Haul left the roadway on multiple occasions, at times driving onto an access road west of the highway. The driver ultimately drove west and got the vehicle stuck in the desert near South County Line Road and U.S. 93.
“After a brief stand-off, the suspect was taken into custody without further issue,” the Shoshone Police Department reported.
Both were in custody by 12:04 p.m. Watkins was booked into the Jerome County Jail on a felony charge of eluding police, a felony count of possession of a controlled substance, a felony count of destruction of evidence, a felony count for assaulting an officer, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor providing false identification.
He also faces infractions for failing to use a seat belt and operating a vehicle without a valid license, according to court records.
Watkins was also wanted on a felony warrant from King County, Wash., Neth said. His bail was set at $75,000 plus $25,000 and $10,000 from Washington state, according to Jerome County Jail.
Simon was charged with misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, according to court records. She was released on her own recognizance.
Social media posts by one of Simon’s family members indicate that she had been missing since at least late October.
