UPDATE: Electrical fire causes costly damage to downtown business

TWIN FALLS — An early morning electrical fire destroyed the contents of the old Standard Printing building Friday.

The building at 140 Second Ave. N. in Twin Falls now houses International Minute Press.

The fire was reported at 4:30 a.m., Twin Falls Fire Battalion Chief Eric Schmitz said.

"Crews inside said the structure is intact, but the contents may be a complete loss," Schmitz told the Times-News.

The electrical fire started in an office, Fire Marshal Tim Lauda confirmed. Most of the damage — estimated at $200,000 — was in the front of the building.

The new owners of the business purchased the building less than two weeks ago, Lauda said.

