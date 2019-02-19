Try 1 month for 99¢

Update: As of 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, the interstate is no longer blocked.

TWIN FALLS — Interstate 84 is partially blocked east of Twin Falls as Idaho State Police are responding to a crash.

The agency said in a statement the right eastbound lane is blocked. As there are multiple slide-offs being reported in the area, motorists are advised to use caution.

Check back for updates at magicvalley.com.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
1
1
5
0

Tags

Load comments