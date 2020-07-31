UPDATE: Drops Fire near Shoshone now at 3,000 acres; 15 engines plus air attack on scene

As of 2 p.m. Friday, the fire had not incinerated any structures and was heading northwest, away from Shoshone.

Mitch Silvester, the BLM’s incident commander for the Drops Fire, said the wind was likely to shift later in the afternoon, potentially pushing the fire back toward the city.

“We’re really worried about it coming back,” Silvester said. “We’re really getting a good plan in place for the future to keep the people of Shoshone safe.”

The Drops Fire poses a few challenges for firefighters. For one, it’s in unforgiving terrain. The landscape is covered in lava rock outcrops that make it difficult to drive close to the fire in an engine. It’s incredibly difficult — or impossible — to drive a bulldozer over bare, bumpy areas of lava rock.

On top of that, Friday’s 100-degree heat helps the fire.

“It’s extremely hot, this is one of the hottest days of the summer so far,” Silvester said. “The winds have been pretty strong this morning. Starting to calm down for a little bit, but we know they’re going to switch back the other direction.”