TWIN FALLS — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality is extending its warning for poor air quality until noon Friday.
The air quality in Cassia, Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka and Twin Falls counties is classified as unhealthy due to wildfire smoke. Everyone may experience side effects and should limit prolonged or heavy exertion and time outside.
Additionally, there is a ban on all outdoor open burning, even if you have a burn permit.
Drivers are encouraged to carpool to work sites and to fuel their cars late in the day, if possible.
According to AirNow.gov, Twin Falls' air quality index rating was 159 at 1 p.m. Thursday — the worst in the state.
The Twin Falls County School District has been having indoor recess for the past two days, spokeswoman Eva Craner said. Two soccer games that were slated for Thursday had to be rescheduled.
On Friday, Twin Falls High School football is scheduled to play Pocatello High School and Canyon Ridge High School is scheduled to play Vallivue High School, Craner said. The school district will need to decide by noon Friday whether it will postpone those games, she said.
"It all depends on what that air quality index is," Craner said.
