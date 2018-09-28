Subscribe for 33¢ / day
HAGERMAN — A deputy and a passer-by saved a man's life early Friday afternoon by pulling him from a burning pickup, the Gooding County Sheriff's Office reported.

The man, whose name has not been released, was alone in an older model pickup when he drove off U.S. 30 south of Hagerman and went over a 10-foot embankment near milepost 182, north of the Snake River. 

The crash — called in at about 12:40 p.m. — initially closed both lanes, but the northbound lane was reopened at about 1:15 p.m., Sheriff's Sgt. Kelby Cornett said.

When Cornett arrived at the scene, the pickup and tree were on fire.

"We were lucky to get him out," he said. The doors of the pickup had jammed but the windows were down.

Cornett and the passer-by pulled the man to safety through an open window. The man was taken by ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls.

Cornett said the highway was reopened by 3 p.m.

Hagerman Fire Department, Hagerman Quick Response and Gooding Ambulance also responded.

