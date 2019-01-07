WENDELL — A crash involving a pedestrian has been reported at West Main and South Idaho streets in Wendell, an emergency dispatcher said.
Both streets are blocked in all directions, Idaho State Police said in a statement at 5:15 p.m. Monday.
The city of Wendell and Gooding County are responding.
Check back for updates to this story at magicvalley.com.
