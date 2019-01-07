Try 1 month for 99¢

WENDELL — A crash involving a pedestrian has been reported at West Main and South Idaho streets in Wendell, an emergency dispatcher said.

Both streets are blocked in all directions, Idaho State Police said in a statement at 5:15 p.m. Monday.

The city of Wendell and Gooding County are responding. 

