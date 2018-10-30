BURLEY — East and westbound lanes were blocked Tuesday afternoon at the junction of Interstate 86 and Interstate 84 east of Burley due to a crash.
Idaho State Police is investigating the crash, it said in a statement at 3:10 p.m. It involves multiple vehicles, including two semi-trucks.
All lanes reopened around 8:20 p.m.
ISP will release more information as it becomes available. Check Magicvalley.com for updates.
Traffic is backed up for miles and miles due to this crash. Two semis laying on their sides.
