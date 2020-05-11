You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
UPDATE: Car vs. pole crash shuts down Blue Lakes, causes power outages
2 comments
breaking top story

UPDATE: Car vs. pole crash shuts down Blue Lakes, causes power outages

{{featured_button_text}}
Vehicle crashes, causes power outage

A power line is downed across Blue Lakes Boulevard after a vehicle crash Monday in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — A car hit a utility pole on Blue Lakes Boulevard at Ninth Avenue East at about 3:45 Monday afternoon, knocking down power lines and cutting electricity to "many" homes, an Idaho Power Co. spokeswoman said.

Vehicle crashes, causes power outage

A power line is downed across Blue Lakes Boulevard after a vehicle crash Monday in Twin Falls.

According to the power company's outage report, 5,893 customers were initially without power. As of 6:20 p.m., about 1,300 remain without power. Crews are on scene and expect to have power restored by 9 p.m.

Blue Lakes Boulevard is closed, according to a witness on site.

Vehicle crashes, causes power outage

A police officer talks on the radio while a power line is seen in the background after a vehicle crash Monday on Blue Lakes Boulevard and Ninth Avenue East in Twin Falls.

A Twin Falls city dispatcher says she has no additional information about the crash and police are "very busy." 

Please return to Magicvalley.com for more details.

2 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News