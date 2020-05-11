UPDATE: Car vs. pole crash shuts down Blue Lakes, causes power outages

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

TWIN FALLS — A car hit a utility pole on Blue Lakes Boulevard at Ninth Avenue East at about 3:45 Monday afternoon, knocking down power lines and cutting electricity to "many" homes, an Idaho Power Co. spokeswoman said.

According to the power company's outage report, 5,893 customers were initially without power. As of 6:20 p.m., about 1,300 remain without power. Crews are on scene and expect to have power restored by 9 p.m.

Blue Lakes Boulevard is closed, according to a witness on site.

A Twin Falls city dispatcher says she has no additional information about the crash and police are "very busy."

Please return to Magicvalley.com for more details.

