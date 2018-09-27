A Filer firefighter sprays water on a structure fire Thursday at B&L Meats in Buhl. Owner Cliff Rediker says he walked out of his shop to find 12-foot flames coming out of his smokehouse. 'I was just in panic mode trying to figure out how to contain it to the smoke house,' he said.
BUHL — A fire that apparently started in a butcher’s smokehouse Thursday afternoon caused major damage to at least two businesses and shut down blocks of downtown Buhl for the rest of the day.
B&L Meats owner Cliff Rediker said he put a load of pepperoni in the smokehouse and had gone back inside the main building when the power went out. It was the third time the power had gone out recently, Rediker said, so he assumed he had tripped a breaker.
But when Rediker went outside, he saw 12-foot flames coming from the smokehouse. He grabbed a hose and called the police a little before 3 p.m.
“I was just in panic mode trying to figure out how to contain it to the smokehouse,” he said.
When the flames reached the main building, “it just went up like a barn,” Rediker said.
At least six area fire departments — from Buhl, Filer, Twin Falls, Wendell, Jerome and Rock Creek — responded to the fire, which burned for hours in the metal structure at 1208 Main St.
“It’s a metal roof and metal siding and they can’t get through it,” Rediker said as he watched firefighters try to enter the building.
Rediker has owned the meat shop for 14 years.
Lupe Loza, who owns La Plaza restaurant next door, said when she first smelled the smoke she thought it was food burning in her kitchen. Luckily, Loza said, there were no customers inside at the time.
The restaurant, which celebrated its 15th anniversary last week, also sustained serious damage from the fire.
“You work hard and have a dream for 15 years, and then in an hour...,” Loza sighed, her voice trailing off.
The B&L Meats shop was filled with animals butchered from the fair, Rediker said. He said he had insured his product but wasn’t sure if it would be enough to cover the cost of the building.
The fire also came as Rediker was preparing for a particularly busy time of year.
“I don’t know what I’m going to do with game season coming up,” he said.
Loza, watching the smoke engulf her restaurant from a block away, said she was “in shock.” But she was optimistic that the businesses would have the support of the local community in the days and weeks to come.
“This is such a beautiful county, with so many good people,” Loza said. “So I know it will be OK.”
Naomi Price and Virginia Davidson, neighbors who live at Lincoln Courts apartments a block away, said they first noticed the smoke while sitting on the back porch together.
“It’s a sad, sad thing,” Price said. “We’ve already got enough empty storefronts in Buhl. We don’t need one more.”
