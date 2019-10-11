BELLEVUE — Idaho Highway 75 was closed Thursday for about two hours south of Bellevue due to the Big Wood wildfire. Smoke and firefighter activity led to the closure, which is south of the Idaho 75 and U.S. Highway 20 intersection.
The Bureau of Land Management said Friday morning that the fire was contained at 27 acres and should be under control by 8 p.m. Friday.
Firefighters from the Bellevue, Carey, Sun Valley and Wood River fire departments are on scene, as are U.S. Forest Service and BLM personnel. The fire is on BLM land.
“We’re towards the end of our fire season, so we don’t have as many resources available as we do during the summer,” Brizendine said. “We rely pretty heavily on our rural fire department partners to assist when we have fires like this.”
Brizendine said that people shouldn’t be fire complacent just because the temperature has dropped.
“Things were looking pretty good until the last couple of days,” she said. “Over the weekend and then this week we’ve had several new starts.
“Even though it’s cooling off and it’s cooler temperatures, fires can still burn.”
