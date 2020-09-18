UPDATE: Badger Fire burns more than 97,000 acres, mandatory evacuations ordered

The U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management sent out a joint press release Thursday saying residents should evacuate. A half-hour later it was followed-up with a correction saying there were no evacuations but people should prepare to evacuate.

But there was no direct outreach Thursday to people who live in the area, Egusquiza said. The first official warning they got was another confusing alert at about 6:30 a.m. Friday that went to every cellphone in the county saying people should prepare to evacuate.

The alert was cut off for many saying: "Those that are in the Rock Creek and South Hills area be prepared to evacuate. Updates to..."

Some newcomers in Twin Falls frantically asked on social media if the alert was meant for those who lived near Rock Creek Park in town or near Rock Creek Elementary.

Then the official evacuation order came from the sheriff's office, but without any calls or phone alerts. Instead, firefighters and sheriff's deputies were attempting to go door to door through the rural area, Egusquiza said.