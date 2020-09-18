UPDATE: Badger Fire burns more than 42,000 acres, mandatory evacuations ordered

HANSEN — A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for the Rock Creek Canyon area of the South Hills due to the Badger Fire, which has grown to 42,345 acres.
The order was issued at 7:45 a.m. Friday by Twin Falls County Sheriff Tom Carter. An earlier alert was sent to cellphones in the county warning people in the South Hills to prepare for evacuations.
"By the order of the Twin Falls County Sheriff the residents of the Rock Creek Drainage Area are hereby required to evacuate their homes as soon as possible, the order says. "The mandatory evacuation area covers the bottom half of Rock Creek from Third Fork Drainage on the south end to Foothill Road on the north end in Twin Falls County."
This emergency order is in effect until further notice.
The American Red Cross has opened a shelter at Eastside Baptist Church, 204 Eastland Drive North in Twin Falls, and the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds is available to house livestock and RVs for those being evacuated.
Somewhat of an update on fire: Gary tried to go up to assess and of course he couldn't because it all being completely...Posted by Magic Mountain Ski Resort on Friday, September 18, 2020
The fire remains 0% contained as of Friday morning. Fire officials said it is burning actively to the west with multiple heads to the north and east up Trapper Creek drainage and Cottonwood Creek to the north.
They expect continued significant fire spread toward recreational areas and Rock Creek Road to the west.
There are 216 people fighting the fire under the command of Sam Hick's Type 2 Great Basin Team 5 with five helicopters, six dozers and 15 engines.
Red Flag weather conditions are expected Friday with sustained and gusty southwest winds up to 35 mph, low relative humidity and temperatures in the high 60s. A cold front is forecast to move into southern Idaho Friday evening and Saturday bringing showers and thunderstorms and cooler temperatures to the fire area.
The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has extended its air pollution forecast and caution for Blaine, Camas, Cassia, Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka, and Twin Falls counties because of degraded air quality. Due to wildfire smoke, health impacts may occur.
DEQ ordered burning restrictions for those counties remain in effect.
Some areas may see temporary clearing Friday as weather patterns change, the DEQ said, but smoke impacts are expected to continue throughout the weekend.
"I was coughing in my sleep," said Tiffany Patterson, who lives in the area being evacuated.
"It's our backyard, it's our play area," she said after bringing her horse to the Rock Creek General Store in Hansen. "Grew up here all my life."
John Peterson lives in Minidoka but came to the area to help people who were evacuating.
"Had a heck of a time wrangling the horse, going crazy with all the fire trucks," he said, explaining how they had to cut the fence to get it out.
Peterson comes every year to help with the Christmas lights at the General Store.
"Never seen the fire and smoke like this before," he said.
The Red Cross shelter at Eastside Baptist Church is intended to be a temporary destination until evacuated people can get into hotel rooms because of COVID-19, south-central Idaho Disaster Action Relief Coordinator Diana Ochsner said.
“Because of this pandemic, we don’t want to do a congregate shelter,” she said.
The Red Cross has water, snacks, emotional support and updated information and can connect people with community resources. It also has cots and chairs for the elderly or people who may need a place to rest during the day.
“The main thing for us here is to get people checked in, hydrated and fed,” Ochsner said.
Once they are in a hotel, food will be delivered to them.
Chobani donated yogurt and Grocery Outlet donated granola bars and beef jerky.
“We’re here to get you shelter but we’re going to do it safely,” Ochsner said. “From beginning to end, our goal is to keep people safe.”
Red Cross services are free and available to all. Families who need services can also call the Idaho Red Cross at 800-853-2570.
“If people have to evacuate and they don’t have a lot of time, the most important thing they can grab is medications,” Ochsner said. It takes the Red Cross time to get doctors lined up to help people with medications, so if people should grab their own medical needs, whether it's medications or wheelchairs or whatever, if possible when they evacuate.
The Twin Falls Fairgrounds is also set up to help with animals.
“So far we’ve only gotten two horses in,” fairgrounds manager John Pitz said. “We’ve got horse stalls and other barns we can use.”
The fairgrounds is free for evacuating people to use, but they should check in with the fair office at 208-326-4396.
“They need to check in so we can coordinate what’s coming in, otherwise it will be a mess,” Pitz said.
“We got a chicken barn and rabbit barn for the smaller animals. We’ve got pig and sheep barns,” he said. “We don’t have room for herds and herds of animals, but we’ve got room for the small bunches.”
“Just get a hold of us and let us know how many you’ve got. We can find a place for them.”
The Rock Creek Fire Department and some local businesses are collecting donations to help firefighters and those being evacuated.
Welch Music said it will pick up and store pianos from the homes of people being evacuated for free. Residents in need of the service should call 208-734-9010.
