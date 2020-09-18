UPDATE: Badger Fire burns more than 42,000 acres, mandatory evacuations ordered

Red Cross services are free and available to all. Families who need services can also call the Idaho Red Cross at 800-853-2570.

“If people have to evacuate and they don’t have a lot of time, the most important thing they can grab is medications,” Ochsner said. It takes the Red Cross time to get doctors lined up to help people with medications, so if people should grab their own medical needs, whether it's medications or wheelchairs or whatever, if possible when they evacuate.

The Twin Falls Fairgrounds is also set up to help with animals.

“So far we’ve only gotten two horses in,” fairgrounds manager John Pitz said. “We’ve got horse stalls and other barns we can use.”

The fairgrounds is free for evacuating people to use, but they should check in with the fair office at 208-326-4396.

“They need to check in so we can coordinate what’s coming in, otherwise it will be a mess,” Pitz said.

“We got a chicken barn and rabbit barn for the smaller animals. We’ve got pig and sheep barns,” he said. “We don’t have room for herds and herds of animals, but we’ve got room for the small bunches.”