GREAT FALLS, MONTANA — Idaho State Police issued and then canceled an Amber Alert Thursday for three children missing from Montana who were later found.
The Sheriff of Cascade County, Montana, announced the search for the children, who were abducted from Great Falls Wednesday night.
The alert was issued for Idaho at about 2:45 p.m. and then canceled at about 3:30 p.m.
Raelynn Demontigny, 5, Lianna Demontigny, 3, and Tony Demontigny, 1, were believed to have been abducted by Tony Demontigny, 28, and Ellaura Wright, 30.
