HANSEN — Multiple crashes on Interstate 84 near the Kimberly exit closed the westbound lanes for more than six hours Wednesday and sent three people to hospitals, Idaho State Police said.

All lanes were open as of 3 p.m.

The problems began when an eastbound semi hauling a tanker made an improper lane change at 8:08 a.m., prompting Katelyn Hamby, 26, of Burley, to go off the left side of the road to avoid a crash with the tanker, ISP said. Hamby's 2003 Dodge 2500 pickup pulling a horse trailer went through the median and rolled near milepost 182. The trailer came unhitched from the truck and came to rest in the median. The pickup came to rest in the westbound lanes, blocking all westbound traffic.

A second crash happened in the resulting traffic backup when Januz Rexhepi, 54, of Nampa, was driving a 2020 Peterbuilt tractor pulling triple trailers failed to stop and hit the back of a trailer pulled by a 2016 Kenworth tractor driven by John Goshorn, 41, of Mifflintown, Pennsylvania, ISP said. That crash pushed Goshorn's trailer into a 2007 International tractor pulling a single flatbed trailer driven by Michael Hymer, 52, of Tooele, Utah.

Rexhepi was flown to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. He was wearing a seat belt.

Hamby and her passenger Rigoberto Alvarado, 45, of Moses Lake, Washington, were taken by ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. Neither was wearing a seat belt, but a child in their car was properly secured in a child seat, ISP said. 

Goshorn, his passenger, Christine Walton, 43, of Thompsontown, Pennsylvania, and Hymer were wearing seat belts and were not taken to hospitals.

Officials ask that anyone with information about the semi pulling a tanker that started the crash call ISP at 208-736-3060.

ISP was assisted by the Kimberly Police Department, Jerome County Sheriff's Office, Magic Valley Paramedics, Rock Creek QRU, First Segregation Fire, Air St. Luke's and the Idaho Transportation Department.

