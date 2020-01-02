{{featured_button_text}}
FILER — A semi-truck went off the side of U.S. Highway 93 south of Filer early Thursday, knocking out power lines and closing the highway.

Antonio Hernandez-Guzman, 32, of Jerome, was traveling south on U.S. 93 about a mile south of the intersection with U.S. Highway 30 in a 2020 Volvo semi-truck hauling two empty milk tankers when he hit black ice. The truck went into the northbound lane and then off the shoulder, struck a stop sign and power pole and then came to rest in the borrow pit, Idaho State Police said.

The highway reopened a little before 2 p.m. after Idaho Power Co. fixed the power lines.

Hernandez-Guzman was wearing his seat belt.

Idaho State Police was assisted by Idaho Power, Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, Filer Police Department and Filer Fire Department.

