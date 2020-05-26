UPDATE: 44 confirmed COVID-19 cases hit Ida-Beef facility

Also on Tuesday, Twin Falls County had its 22nd death connected to the disease. Twin Falls is now tied with Ada County — which has more than five times as many people — for the most COVID-related deaths in Idaho.

Minidoka Memorial Hospital tested about 72 Ida-Beef employees, three of whom were tested for antibodies. There have been no hospitalizations or deaths related to the outbreak.

Representatives from the health district went to the plant May 20 to provide education to the employees about prevention and what to do if they are infected. Ida-Beef operations manager Bill Gilger told the Times-News that the outbreak crippled the facility’s workforce in a matter of days.

“We had one employee who became symptomatic ... then we started sending people home who complained of being symptomatic,” Gilger said. “We went from one employee being symptomatic to all of the crew not coming in.”

The plant shut down after the plant operated with a “skeleton crew” to finish necessary business almost immediately following the majority of its employees testing positive. It is expected to reopen June 1, but Gilger said they are “playing it by ear.”