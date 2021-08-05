 Skip to main content
UPDATE: 2 fires contained Thursday
Clover Creek Fire

The Clover Creek Fire burned at Wintercamp Butte, 49 miles west of Twin Falls.

 Courtesy BLM Twin Falls District

WINTERCAMP BUTTE — The Clover Creek Fire, near Wintercamp Butte, 49 miles west of Twin Falls, burned an estimated 1,100 acres before being contained Thursday.

On Wednesday night, dozers completed lines on either side of the fire. They returned to repair areas of it Thursday. Crews however, faced difficult access as they mopped up in heavy brush.

Containment was achieved at noon Thursday. Officials expect the fire to be completely under control by 6 p.m. Friday.

Six BLM Twin Falls Fire District engines, one dozer and one water tender were on the fire Thursday.

The BLM thanked both Three Creek Rural Fire Department and aircraft for their assistance Wednesday night.

Lightening was determined as the cause of the fire.

Baseline Fire

The Baseline Fire burned about 2.5 acres near the Bliss Dam Thursday.

Fire near Bliss Dam

The Baseline Fire was reported Thursday about 7 miles west of Bliss and south of Interstate 84 near the Bliss Dam.

Crews were able to keep the fire to less than 3 acres and had it contained by 4 p.m. and controlled at 5 p.m.

The fire was smoldering in grass and brush, mostly on private land.

Multiple rural fire departments responded, including Bliss and King Hill along with two Bureau of Land Management engines and one dozer. Bliss RFD was able to conduct a burn-out operation slowing down the spread of the fire.

The cause remains under investigation.

