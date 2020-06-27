UPDATE: 2 die in wrong-way head-on crash west of Filer

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FILER — Two people were killed in a head-on collision west of Filer on Saturday morning, Idaho State Police said.

The crash happened just before 11 a.m. at 2000 East and U.S. Highway 30.

Carolyn Cornie, 84, of Buhl, was eastbound in the westbound lane on Highway 30 in a 2013 Subaru Outback. Saha Karahasanovic, 41, of Twin Falls, was westbound on the highway in a 2014 Nissan Sentra along with passengers Amina Karahasanovic, 20, of Twin Falls, and a juvenile.

Cornie struck the Nissan head-on, ISP said.

Both Cornie and the juvenile passenger in the Nissan died at the scene.

Saha Karahasanovic was flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. Amina Karahasanovic was taken by ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls and later was also flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

Next of kin has been notified, police said.

The roadway was blocked for about three and a half hours.

Idaho State Police was assisted at the scene by the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, Magic Valley Paramedics, Buhl Fire Department and the Idaho Transportation Department. This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

