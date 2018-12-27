Try 1 month for 99¢

UPDATE: Callie has been located and is safe, the Twin Falls Police Department posted on its Facebook page at 10:39 a.m.

TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a missing 11-year-old girl.

Callie Heck was last seen in the area of Sparks Street and Caswell Avenue West early Thursday morning, the police department wrote on its Facebook page.

Callie was last seen wearing a white v-neck shirt with "PINK" in gold letters on the back and grey sweatpants, police said. She has medium length wavy blonde hair.

If you see Callie, call the Twin Falls Police Department at 208-735-4357.

