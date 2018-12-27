UPDATE: Callie has been located and is safe, the Twin Falls Police Department posted on its Facebook page at 10:39 a.m.
TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a missing 11-year-old girl.
Callie Heck was last seen in the area of Sparks Street and Caswell Avenue West early Thursday morning, the police department wrote on its Facebook page.
Callie was last seen wearing a white v-neck shirt with "PINK" in gold letters on the back and grey sweatpants, police said. She has medium length wavy blonde hair.
If you see Callie, call the Twin Falls Police Department at 208-735-4357.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.