Up and at 'em! PSI gets the OK to begin garbage collection an hour earlier

TWIN FALLS — If you have made a habit of racing to the curb with your trash and recycling bins to beat the morning garbage collection, you may have to get up an hour earlier.

City council on Monday approved an amendment to the contract with PSI, allowing trash collection to begin at 6 a.m. Previously, the work would begin at 7 a.m.

Roughly half of Idaho communities start at 6 a.m., the other half start at 7 a.m. A few communities start at other times, like Buhl, which begins at 4 a.m.

PSI said an extra hour of work time to make it more likely that the routes would be completed before the transfer station closes at 5 p.m. This is especially important during the spring and fall when extra collection of lawn debris and leaves increases, making it nearly impossible to complete the routes and deposit the refuse a the transfer station by 5 p.m.

At Monday’s city council meeting, Assistant Finance Director Brent Hyatt said the change to an earlier time would also allow them to switch to 4-day, 10-hour shifts, giving crews more time to collect each day’s routes, as well as making a desirable employment benefit, potentially helping PSI recruit and retain employees.

“They felt like if they could change the hours and start an hour earlier, that with two crews they could operate on a four-day week, and that would be enticing many of the people who make application to them,” Hyatt said.

PSI has said the most disruptive part of trash collection is when the trucks reverse, emitting the loud “beep beep beep” safety warning. PSI believes most residential areas can be scheduled to avoid these kinds of turnarounds. It is in the commercial areas where most of the dead-ends and require the most reversals.

Additionally, PSI said the areas around schools can more easily be completed before students are active in the area, reducing traffic encounters with garbage trucks, something that would enhance safety.

“The farther away we could be from those school zones at 8 when school is letting in, the better," said Kyle Bosman from PSI. "That is the overall goal, is to get the garbage trucks out of the high population areas at the high population time."

Mayor Ruth Pierce commented that the change would reduce congestion between people leaving for work in the morning and garbage collections.

“Less traffic, less people pulling in and out of their driveway,” Pierce said. “I encounter my garbage truck going to work a lot, and I think it would be great.”

PSI’s basic rule is that customers have their garbage out the night before or by 7 a.m. They will use a call system to contact each customer by phone to notify them of any changes.