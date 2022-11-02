Unusual race for Jerome Coroner sees incumbent running as write-in

JEROME — An unusual race for coroner sees the incumbent, appointed to the position just six months ago, running as a write-in on Tuesday’s election.

When Gerald Brant retired as coroner, the Jerome County Board of Commissioners heard from two applicants for the job. Jason Robertson was the son of a funeral director and has been involved in post-life care all his adult career. Dan Chatterton, retired detective from Jerome Police Department, has worked in law enforcement in the Magic Valley for 27 years.

The Jerome County Commission picked Robertson. The day of the appointment, February 28, was also the first day candidates could declare their intent to run for the May 17 primary, which is what Chatterton did.

Normally in a primary, the party doesn’t show preference for one candidate over another. But during the campaign, Robertson came down with COVID and couldn’t make a meeting for the candidates. He said that as a result, he didn’t receive the support he expected from the Republican Party as incumbent.

“You know, small town politics,” Robertson said.

Chatterton won the primary, and normally that would be that. Now, Robertson is running as an unaffiliated write-in candidate, and is campaigning to offer voters an alternative.

“I think I have better knowledge,” Robertson said. “I have more respect for the job than I think my competitor has to some degree.”

Dan Chatterton said his 27 years experience in Law Enforcement make him well-suited to assist in investigations. He said he has a suspicious mind, and that is useful when carefully collecting details that might be useful to a case.

“If you don’t have a little bit of a suspicious mind, there’s things that can be missed,” Chatterton said. “If you’re not looking for fibers or air or biological samples, and you’re just trying to get things done so that the funeral home can work with the family and get things taken care of, you might miss things.”

Robertson said his experiences have led him to have an open approach to the job and he doesn’t view each case with suspicion.

“My point of view is just to do the job; it’s not to make someone out to be a criminal,” Robertson said. “I don’t have a police mind or an investigative mind in that regard. I try to use the services around me. The deputies and city detectives that are the backbone of the investigative arm of the (county).”

Robertson said the majority of incidents he’s responded to are traffic fatalities, overdoses and suicides. Due to the tragic nature of many of these events, Robertson said his experience as a funeral director have given him a certain tact when working with the families of the deceased.

“That’s something in my previous life as a funeral director for 20-plus years, I have a lot of knowledge of and have dealt with on virtually a day-to-day basis,” Robertson said. “A lot of people think that I have a good bedside manner, I deal with people fairly well, and I have a way of understanding,”

Another concern that Robertson brought up is Chatterton’s litigious history. On two occasions Chatterton has sued his employer. In 1997 he sued the city of Twin Falls for suspending him while he was a police officer after a conduct complaint, which was ultimately proven false. That lawsuit was settled out of court.

In 2004, Chatterton sued Jerome County, Sheriff Jim Weaver, and up to 50 individuals under the alias of Doe for defamation, lost wages, and other damages based on what he called unfounded allegations that he had pulled a gun on a fellow officer.

That lawsuit was found in favor of the defendants and dismissed. A 2012 Times-News article reported that the lawsuit had been dismissed due to mutual paperwork errors.

The Times-News has recently reviewed court documents showing that the case was found in favor of the defendants and that Chatterton’s complaint was dismissed.

For Robertson, that is an invitation for trouble.

“I don’t understand how you can support someone that has sued your own county and city for nearly a million dollars,” Robertson said.

Chatterton said the past lawsuits had nothing to do with this race.

“I don’t think any of that has any bearing,” Chatterton said. “As a police officer in the ‘90s and beyond, the climate started to change. Police officers were almost an expendable item if there was controversy.”

“I did stand up for myself, and if I didn’t think I was being treated fairly, I vehemently defended myself,” he said.

Chatterton retired from the Jerome Police department in 2007, and aside from a 2012 primary challenge for the Republican nomination as sheriff, which he lost to incumbent Doug McFall, Chatterton has been in private business ever since.

He said he had seen things during his career where evidence had not been gathered prior to disposal of the body, or times when autopsies weren’t in the budget. He said one of the main things he’d like to see more of, as coroner, was thorough gathering of evidence to assist with any investigations, and to stay on the same page as law enforcement.

“The coroner’s not the one that goes out and interviews and whatnot, but I give the police officers every bit of evidence that we can possibly come up with to help them solve the puzzle of how this happened,” Chatterton said. “From my past experience investigating homicides, it’s not going to be nearly as exciting because you don’t chase the bad guy. But I think I have a lot to offer that position that is kind of unique to my experiences.”