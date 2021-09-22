‘Unprecedented event in modern medicine’: St. Luke’s doctor details Idaho COVID crisis

Though hospital leaders continue to encourage those experiencing medical emergencies to go to a hospital, health care facilities are teetering.

“We’re not providing the same level of care,” Jim Souza, the chief physician executive at St. Luke’s, said at Tuesday’s briefing.

Breast cancer patients have had their surgeries postponed, he said, and some COVID-19 patients who should be transferred to an intensive care unit are instead being treated in less-equipped facilities.

“Everybody is going with a little bit less,” Souza said.

In Twin Falls, doctors at St. Luke’s on Saturday were nearly forced to ration care when the condition of six hospitalized patients went south rapidly, and the facility had no available ICU beds, he said. Other facilities were able to make room for the patients, but Souza said a similar problem is almost certain to recur.

“This happens every day,” Souza said. “And yet, when it happened on Saturday, we were really pressed to find a solution.”

The crux of the problem is the overwhelming number of COVID-19 patients in a state where barely 50% of eligible people are vaccinated.