'Unmasking our Future,' Cassia County Fair continues the summer of Idaho fairs

Up next in line of southern Idaho fairs is the Cassia County Fair and Rodeo from Aug. 13 through Aug. 20 in Burley.

The theme for this year is “Unmasking our Future.”

“The fair is more than a gathering of rides, animals and cotton candy,” its website says. “It is one of Cassia County’s most cherished and celebrated events, where new memories are made and old memories are shared.

“It has been and still is a collection of livestock exhibits, carnival rides, farm, garden and other exhibits. These events convey the county’s love of agricultural and home interests and define and unite us as a community.”

Big events are planned for this year’s fair such as a concert by Eddie Montgomery, the fair parade, the Motorcycle and ATV Rodeo and the actual rodeo.

The concert will start at 8 p.m. Saturday, August 13, at the Idaho Central Credit Union Arena. Tickets are $15 to $25 depending on seating.

The Motorcycle and ATV Rodeo will begin at 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. Tickets are $10 to $15 depending on seating.

The fair parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. at Burley High School.

The main rodeo will begin at 7:30 p.m. with pre-rodeo entertainment Thursday through Saturday. Tickets are $16 for adults and $8 for children ages 12 and under.