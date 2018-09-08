Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Police Lights

TWIN FALLS — A hazardous material team is cleaning up an unknown fluid that spilled on Pole Line Road at Canyon Crest Drive Saturday night, city officials said. 

A "large amount" of the fluid was reported to the Twin Falls Police Department at about 5:30 p.m., according to a statement from the city.

Experts from the Twin Falls Fire Department decided to exercise caution and call for a hazardous material team to clean up the spill, the statement says. 

The two westbound lanes of Pole Line Road will be closed for several hours for the cleanup, the city's 9:30 p.m. statement said.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Anyone with information about the spill or what the fluid might be is asked to call the city's communication center at 208-735-4357.

0
0
1
0
1

Tags

Load comments