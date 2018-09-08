TWIN FALLS — A hazardous material team is cleaning up an unknown fluid that spilled on Pole Line Road at Canyon Crest Drive Saturday night, city officials said.
A "large amount" of the fluid was reported to the Twin Falls Police Department at about 5:30 p.m., according to a statement from the city.
Experts from the Twin Falls Fire Department decided to exercise caution and call for a hazardous material team to clean up the spill, the statement says.
The two westbound lanes of Pole Line Road will be closed for several hours for the cleanup, the city's 9:30 p.m. statement said.
Anyone with information about the spill or what the fluid might be is asked to call the city's communication center at 208-735-4357.
