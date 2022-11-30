University of Idaho to offer Master Gardener course in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS – Got gardening?

The University of Idaho Extension Service is offering a Master Gardener course starting in January.

The course will run from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays from Jan. 25 through April 26 at the Twin Falls County Extension Office, 630 Addison Ave. W., or via Zoom.

The course will provide an interactive learning experience designed to teach the many aspects of horticulture through 40 hours of class instruction.

Upon the course’s completion, participants will receive a Master Gardener certification by honing their skills while serving in the community.

Among the topics covered will include basic botany, tree/shrub identification and care, soils and composting, insect and disease management, water conservation, fruit and vegetable production and landscape design.

Cost is $150 per individual or $225 for a couple. Auditing the course costs $400.

For information, call 208-734-9590, email andywest@uidaho.edu or register online at uidaho.edu/extension/county/twin-falls/horticulture/master-gardener-registration.