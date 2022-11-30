 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

University of Idaho to offer Master Gardener course in Twin Falls

  • 0
Spring gardening

Master gardener Mary Jo Mallan’s daffodils Monday out front of her home in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS – Got gardening?

The University of Idaho Extension Service is offering a Master Gardener course starting in January.

The course will run from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays from Jan. 25 through April 26 at the Twin Falls County Extension Office, 630 Addison Ave. W., or via Zoom.

The course will provide an interactive learning experience designed to teach the many aspects of horticulture through 40 hours of class instruction.

Upon the course’s completion, participants will receive a Master Gardener certification by honing their skills while serving in the community.

Among the topics covered will include basic botany, tree/shrub identification and care, soils and composting, insect and disease management, water conservation, fruit and vegetable production and landscape design.

People are also reading…

Cost is $150 per individual or $225 for a couple. Auditing the course costs $400.

For information, call 208-734-9590, email andywest@uidaho.edu or register online at uidaho.edu/extension/county/twin-falls/horticulture/master-gardener-registration.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia shirks nuclear meeting with U.S.; announces expanded nuclear arms program

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News