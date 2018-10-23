TWIN FALLS — Peter Gallo, a lawyer in international criminal law and former U.N. investigator in the Office of International Oversight Services, will speak on his experiences in working at the United Nations at 7 p.m. Oct. 25 at the College of Southern Idaho Taylor Building, Room 276. He will talk about what he says is the deeply rooted corruption that is part of this organization.
