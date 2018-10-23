Try 1 month for 99¢

TWIN FALLS — Peter Gallo, a lawyer in international criminal law and former U.N. investigator in the Office of International Oversight Services, will speak on his experiences in working at the United Nations at 7 p.m. Oct. 25 at the College of Southern Idaho Taylor Building, Room 276. He will talk about what he says is the deeply rooted corruption that is part of this organization.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments